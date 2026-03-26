Hollywood Star Accused of Disturbing Tennis Club With Relentless ‘Outbursts’
YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS!
Shia LaBeouf is terrorizing his local tennis club, according to TMZ. Citing sources, it says the actor—who starred as tennis bad boy John McEnroe in the 2017 film Borg vs McEnroe—is the subject of an email sent to New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club members warning them of a “new neighboring resident whose continued outbursts have affected the club environment.” TMZ says the actor has been known to sit across the road from the Louisiana club in his Porsche, delivering “random outbursts when interacting with members coming and going.” It also claims that despite not being a member of the club himself, the 39-year-old Transformers star has offered members money to play with him, and has interrupted classes. Members have been told not to engage and report any major incidents to the club as it works “to resolve this matter and ensure the continued tranquility of the club.” It also said it would temporarily close the entrance on LaBeouf’s street to limit contact. The actor was accused of using homophobic language in a Big Easy bar and arrested with a battery charge in February following a meltdown at Mardi Gras. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for LaBeouf and the tennis club for comment.