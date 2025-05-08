Shia LaBeouf Reveals He Used to Live in Central Park
"NOT IN A GOOD WAY"
Shia LaBeouf had a rough time on Broadway. While preparing for the Broadway play Orphans in 2013, LaBoeuf said he was “using steroids” and sleeping among the horses in a “little fire basin” in Central Park, he told The Hollywood Reporter. LaBeouf, 38, eventually dropped out of the production, citing “creative differences” after weeks of conflict with co-star Alec Baldwin. However, the former Disney Channel star said he and Baldwin are “good now.” According to LaBeouf, they were able to make peace after he converted to Catholicism while living in a monastery to prepare for the 2022 film, Padre Pio. This isn’t the first time LaBeouf’s substance abuse issues have come to light. In 2021, the Transformers star was sued by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who accused him of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. In response, LaBeouf admitted he’d been “abusive to [himself] and everyone around [him]” and said he would take a break from acting to undergo inpatient treatment. LaBeouf told THR that having “absolutely no spiritual life” before becoming Catholic made him “a piece of s**t.”