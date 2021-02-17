Shia LaBeouf Told FKA Twigs That He Shot Stray Dogs to Prepare for Acting Roles
Two months after she filed a lawsuit alleging her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf abused her during their relationship, musician FKA twigs shared new details about her scarring experience living with the actor. LaBeouf confessed to twigs that he often shot stray dogs in order to prepare for acting roles, she said in an interview with Elle. “I said to him, ‘That’s really bad. Why are you doing that?’” the singer told Elle. “And he was like, ‘Because I take my art seriously. You’re not supporting me in my art. This is what I do.’” The actor then insulted twigs for not understanding “method” acting and told her, “It’s different from singing. I don’t just get up on a stage and do a few moves.” LaBeouf entered rehab at an inpatient facility over a month ago and has since denied the many allegations against him in the sexual battery suit; he also demanded that twigs pay his legal fees.