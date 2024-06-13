Shiloh Jolie Tried to Ditch Pitt Name 4 Years Ago but Was Blocked: Report
PITT OF DESPAIR
It was only three days after Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s 18th birthday on May 30 that she dropped Pitt from her last name, but, according to the Daily Mail, she wanted to do it four years earlier. The couple filed for divorce in 2016, shortly after a harrowing flight in which Brad allegedly physically abused Jolie in front of his children. However, during the custody hearings, Shiloh and the rest of the children were allegedly blocked from testifying by Pitt’s lawyers, who had an alleged undisclosed financial relationship with the Judge. Shiloh was 14 at the time and wanted to testify in the hearing, according to an unnamed source who spoke to the Daily Mail. Shiloh also attempted to petition to change her name during those proceedings but was denied by the same judge. The source added that Shiloh believed her victim rights were being disregarded. A few allegations about the flight did make it out in an 164-page FBI document following an investigation in Brad’s suspected child abuse in 2022. However, Pitt was never charged. The former couple’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, has also dropped the Pitt last name although not legally. She was named “Vivienne Jolie” on the playbill for The Outsiders, according to previous reports. Pax, Maddox and Zahara similarly do not use the Pitt name, the Daily Mail reported.