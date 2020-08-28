Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, Abruptly Quits Over Health Problems
CAN’T GO ON
Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, abruptly quit on Friday, telling the nation that his health has worsened. Abe has suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that forced him to end his first stint as PM in 2007. According to the Japan Times, Abe apologized during a televised news conference and explained that his illness has worsened over the past month after years of being able to manage it. He reportedly said a new treatment is working—but the amount of time it will take up in his schedule means he’s unable to continue his job. He’s expected to stay on until a new party leader is elected. The Japanese leader struck up strong ties with President Donald Trump and pulled the country out of recession—but his government has been criticized for a slow response to the coronavirus pandemic, and persistent accusations that official documents were routinely destroyed.