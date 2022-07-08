Japan’s Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech, Has ‘No Vital Signs’

Warning: graphic images follow.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the back while delivering a speech on the street in the city of Nara on Friday morning, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Abe, 67, was reportedly shot around 11:30 a.m. by an attacker who came at him from behind with a “shotgun,” according to the outlet. An NHK reporter on the scene reported hearing at least two gunshots, and seeing blood as Abe collapsed to the ground.

Initially conscious as he was rushed to the hospital, the former prime minister was displaying “no vital signs” a short time later, an anchor said, citing local fire officials.

Footage on Japanese television showed paramedics working on Abe immediately after the attack. An aerial shot showed medics moving the former prime minister from an ambulance to a medevac under a giant blue tarp.

The assault left Abe in cardiopulmonary arrest, according to local authorities. Yoichi Masuzoe, the ex-governor of Tokyo, confirmed in a tweet that Abe was “in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.”

“Terrorism is an enemy of democracy,” he added.

A suspect who appeared to be his 40s was detained at the scene. The man, wearing a gray shirt and khaki-colored pants, lingered in the area after the incident, “just standing there,” according to a witness. Police confiscated a firearm that he had been carrying.

The man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, according to NHK.

The shooter had approached Abe with a weapon that looked “like a toy, like a bazooka,” another witness told NHK.

Abe was in Nara city, the capital of a prefecture in western Japan less than 30 miles from Kyoto, to support a candidate in the upcoming upper house elections, which are set to take place this Sunday.

Japan has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. Handguns are banned, but with training, background checks and a license, hunters are allowed to own shotguns.

Instances of gun violence are rare. The last political assassination took place in April 2007, when Mayor Iccho Ito of Nagasaki was fatally shot at point-blank range by a disgruntled yakuza boss. Ito, 61, died the next morning.

Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister, with terms from 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020.