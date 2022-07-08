Japan’s Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech, Has ‘No Vital Signs’

Warning: graphic images follow.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the back while delivering a speech on the street in the city of Nara on Friday morning, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Abe, 67, was reportedly shot around 11:30 a.m. by an attacker who came at him from behind with a “shotgun,” according to the outlet. An NHK reporter on the scene reported hearing at least two gunshots, and seeing blood as Abe collapsed to the ground after the second shot.

Initially conscious as he was rushed to the hospital, the former prime minister was displaying “no vital signs” a short time later, an anchor said, citing local fire officials.

Footage on Japanese television showed paramedics working on Abe, white smoke billowing around them, immediately after the attack. An aerial shot showed medics moving the former prime minister from an ambulance to a medevac under a giant blue tarp.

He was brought to Nara Medical University Hospital, according to the Nara Fire Department.

The assault left Abe in cardiopulmonary arrest, according to local authorities. Yoichi Masuzoe, the ex-governor of Tokyo, confirmed in a tweet that Abe was “in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.”

“Terrorism is an enemy of democracy,” he added.

A suspect who appeared to be his 40s was detained at the scene. The man, wearing a gray shirt and khaki-colored pants, lingered in the area after the incident, “just standing there,” according to a witness. Police confiscated a firearm that he had been carrying.

The man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, according to NHK.

The shooter had approached Abe with a weapon that looked “like a toy, like a bazooka,” another witness told NHK.

Abe was in Nara city, the capital of a prefecture in western Japan less than 30 miles from Kyoto, to support a candidate in the upcoming upper house elections, which are set to take place this Sunday.

Japan has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. Handguns are banned, but with training, background checks and a license, hunters are allowed to own shotguns.

Instances of gun violence are rare. The last political assassination took place in April 2007, when Mayor Iccho Ito of Nagasaki was fatally shot at point-blank range by a disgruntled yakuza boss. Ito, 61, died the next morning.

Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister, serving terms from 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020. The youngest postwar politician to ever lead the country upon taking office, Abe was forced out a year later due to issues with ulcerative colitis.

His health was again cited as the reason for his resignation in 2020, but critics say the popular leader was losing fans amid his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe was criticized for being too slow to close Japan’s borders and implement social distancing rules at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, throwing Japan into a state of panic.

A politician with a conservative streak, he is known to have maintained a close relationship with former U.S. President Donald Trump. In 2020, Trump described Abe as one of the great prime ministers in Japanese history.