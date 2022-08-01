Ship Carrying Grain Leaves Ukrainian Port for First Time Since Russian Invasion
FULL STEAM AHEAD
A ship loaded with 26,000 tons of corn left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday morning, becoming the first vessel carrying grain to be allowed to leave the country since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. The Ukrainian infrastructure ministry confirmed the departure of the Sierra Leone-flagged boat Razoni, which is now heading to Lebanon. The voyage comes after weeks of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine—led by Turkey and the United Nations—to address a worldwide grain shortage that has been exacerbated by Putin’s blockade of Ukrainian ports. “Ukraine, together with our partners, has taken another step today in preventing world hunger,” Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, said Monday. The Turkish defense ministry says more grain shipments are set to follow.