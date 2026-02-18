Shock as 25-Year-Old Rapper Dies
Rapper Lil Poppa has died at age 25. The star, whose birth name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was confirmed dead by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. A cause of death was not immediately given, according to TMZ, which first reported his death. The Florida-based rapper had released a new song, “Out of Town Bae” on Friday, just days before his death. He first came onto the rap scene in 2016, when he was just a teenager and started releasing music. He was known for several hit songs, including “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS.” He released his 16-song album “Almost Normal Again” late last year. He was set to perform in New Orleans next month. His Instagram bio reads a now eerie message: “First We’re Born, Next We Suffer, Then We Die… The End!!” The Daily Beast has reached out to Lil Poppa’s team for comment.