Shock as College Football Coach Is Fired After 21 Years

Trump Picks Florida Parking Lot for His Presidential Library
Donald Trump’s presidential library will be built in downtown Miami, pending a vote from Florida legislators next week. The land that was chosen is near Freedom Tower, a facility that was used as an immigrant processing center for hundreds of thousands of Cuban refugees entering Florida between 1962 to 1974. “Without question, being near the Freedom Tower was important, but also being on the waterfront,” said a Trump adviser involved in the process. Miami Dade College voted Tuesday to give the land it owns, which currently is a parking lot, to the state. Pending likely state approval, it will be converted into the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier shared his excitement about the library. “I can think of no better location to tell the story of Donald Trump,” Uthemeier said Tuesday in a video posted on X. “A story of strength, one of redemption, one of victory, and one of sacrifice for the American people.” It also serves as a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been lobbying Trump to house his library in Florida. Eric Trump and top adviser Steve Witkoff visited sites at Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University before ultimately settling on the Miami Dade College site. Trump’s team is also considering building a hotel on the property. It would be the first presidential library to have that amenity.