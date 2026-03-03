The sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie says authorities have made major headway in their investigation. “I think that investigators are definitely closer. We’ve got a lot of intel,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on the Today Show. The search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother has stretched into its second month after the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona home. Nanos confirmed there are major leads likely to help solve the case, but said he was keeping the majority of their investigation off limits to the public. Nanos did reveal that investigators are closer to sourcing where the kidnapper bought their backpack from, using the footage from Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera. “That backpack is new, it’s exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay? That’s what we’re looking into,” Nanos said. The video shows a masked perpetrator wearing a backpack, gloves, and a gun with a holster. Nanos did not provide a timeline for finding Nancy. He previously told The New York Times it may take years to find her. News outlets have received ransom letters asking for Bitcoin from individuals claiming to be Guthrie’s kidnappers. Nanos did not comment on the veracity of the letters. Investigators have also questioned multiple persons of interest, but have not yet identified a suspect.
Partner updateAD BY QVCSave $210 on This Cordless, Lightweight Vacuum From DysonVAC IN ACTIONWith spring just around the corner, it's the perfect time to pick up a versatile vacuum at a steal.
Shop with ScoutedThese Buttery-Soft Underwear Are Antoni Porowski-ApprovedSERVED HOT"Queer Eye's" award-winning food & travel personality shows off Saxx Underwear's cozy and wildly indulgent styles.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex's top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
Shock as Nascar Driver Dies at 42
Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone has died of an unknown cause at the age of 42. His brother, Nick Pistone, announced the death on Facebook on Monday, posting an image of Chase as a child and another in his NASCAR uniform. “Well My young brother and best friend is gone. I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this,” he wrote. ”I miss you Chase already and I hope you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!,” Nick wrote. Nick did not specify Chase’s cause of death on the Facebook post, but he requested the industry news outlet, Legends Nation, to post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline after speaking to them about his younger brother’s passing. The 988 number has counselors on call for people struggling with mental health issues. The racer had an early start to a fruitful career, beginning at age six, following in the footsteps of his highly decorated grandfather, “Tiger” Tom Pistone. Chase competed in NASCAR until 2014. He won the Summer Shootout Championship Legends four times and won more than 80 feature events in Legends, Late Model, and USAR competitions. “Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy,” the Legends Nation post read.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden, 75, is opening up about an alleged instance of sexual harassment early in her career—one she says came with professional retaliation. In her memoir released on Tuesday, Joan: Life Beyond the Script, Lunden recounts an unsettling encounter with a superior she identifies only as “Ted.” At 25, she had just joined ABC’s flagship station WABC when her boss invited her to what he framed as a “good opportunity” to socialize with the team at an overnight gathering on Fire Island. But when she arrived, Lunden says the scene looked less like a work function and more like an “overnight double date.” Only two others were there—a WCBS reporter and his girlfriend. She writes that Ted suggested they share a bedroom. Lunden instead slept on the couch, saying she felt “offended as a woman that a guy—my superior at work—thought he could get away with this!” When she confronted him, she says he brushed it off, saying they should “just enjoy ourselves.” Back at the office, Lunden claims he began killing her story ideas—cutting into her pay. After a “couple of months” of retaliation, she threatened legal action. That, she says, “got his attention.” He eventually apologized, though Lunden describes the confrontation as “incredibly uncomfortable and scary”—but necessary.
Christina Applegate, 54, once had Brad Pitt on her arm—but her teenage crush on a rock star extinguished the budding romance. In her new memoir You With the Sad Eyes, released Tuesday, the Married… with Children star revisits a chaotic night at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. Applegate was just 17 at the time; Pitt was 26 and, in her words, hadn’t yet become “THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people’s dreams.” Instead of swooning over her date, Applegate admits she spent the evening making eyes at Sebastian Bach, “who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row.” To make matters worse, she ditched Pitt, leaving him to drive her mother home on an awkward ride, which resulted in Pitt almost getting into a “fight with a bunch of gang members.” The drama didn’t end there. Applegate says “much later,” two of Pitt’s girlfriends approached her to confirm whether she was “the girl who left Brad behind” at the VMAs—adding that Pitt had told them he was still upset and didn’t speak to her for years. Applegate said the decision left her filled with regret when she discovered that the rock star she chose over Pitt was already in a long-term relationship—with a one-year-old child.
Two young smoothie makers were fired from their jobs after a MAGA-supporting couple to whom they refused service put them on TikTok. In the TikTok video, they were shown telling Jake Lindemyer, 42, and his wife Erika, 40, that they would not serve them because he was wearing a Trump hoodie. In the confrontation, at a branch of the nationwide chain in the liberal enclave of Ann Arbor, Michigan, the pair—who live 30 miles from the city—appeared to start recording when the two young staff, one male, the other female, told them they did not “feel comfortable” serving the MAGA couple. As the confrontation became more heated, Erika told the staff that this was “discrimination,” and “illegal” to which one of the employees responded, “I said Trump discriminates.” The staff then said they “have a right to refuse service,” and pointed the couple toward the exit. When the video went up the female member of staff posted on social media, “I am a minor. The people in the comments are all white and they’re all being hella racist, guys.” Smoothie King announced on X that the two employees were fired, all employees at the branch were being retrained, and the Trump couple had received an apology.
A small plane safely crash-landed in the Hudson River near Newburgh, New York, on Monday evening. Both the pilot and the passenger safely escaped the wreckage and swam to shore. They are being treated in the hospital for minor injuries. The single-engine Cessna 172 had taken off from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York. Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene, and shared images on their Facebook page. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul commended the first responders at the scene. “Another miracle on the Hudson,” she said, referencing the 2009 commercial crash landing in which a US Airways jet struck a flock of birds and lost power in both engines shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport. Pilots Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles managed to land the plane on the water, and all 155 passengers survived. The governor continued, “Thank God both the pilot and passenger of a single-engine plane that performed an ice landing near Newburgh have been located with only minor injuries.” The cause of the crash, which is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, has not yet been determined.
A father has been found guilty of being criminally responsible for the alleged actions of his son accused of carrying out a school shooting in Georgia. A jury found Colin Gray, 55, guilty of all 29 counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and cruelty to children, in connection with the atrocity at the Apalachee High School in September 2024. He faces a maximum of 180 years in prison. His son, Colt Gray, was 14 years old when he allegedly took an AR-15-style rifle from his family home and used it to shoot 11 people, killing two adults and two children. The younger Colt is still in custody, awaiting trial on dozens of charges, including murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors accused Colin Gray, who purchased the firearm allegedly used in the attack, of criminal negligence by ignoring warning signs that could have foreseen that his teenage son was capable of violence. During the trial in Barrow County, the father denied that he ever considered that his son could carry out such a horrific assault. “I never thought that he would even have a thought process of bringing a gun to school or doing any kind of harm to anybody else. Well, on anybody at school,” he said.
Tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg and his wife have just bought one of the most expensive homes in U.S. history. The Meta CEO and Priscilla Chan closed the $170 million deal on Indian Creek Island in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Monday. It’s a new record for the county, although the U.S. record for the largest house sale ever is still held by Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, who bought a New York apartment in 2019 for $238 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The two-acre site on which the new Zuckerberg house was built was acquired in 2020 by a cosmetic surgeon to the rich and famous for $40 million. Dr. Aaron Rollins and his real estate agent wife, Marine Rollins, filed plans for a nine-bedroom home, sprawling across 30,000 square feet, complete with a swimming pool and dock. The Journal also reports that it has a “gym, hair salon and massage room, as well as a 1,500-gallon aquarium and a library with a secret passageway.”
Bruce Campbell, best known as the iconic Ash Williams in the Evil Dead horror media franchise, revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with a cancer that is “treatable” but not “curable.” Campbell, 67, shared the sad news on X, where he explained that “appearances and cons and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment.” The actor did not disclose what type of cancer he was diagnosed with. “My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall," he said in the statement. “I’m not trying to enlist sympathy—or advice—I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)." Outside of the Evil Dead series, the actor, filmmaker, and author has appeared in other low-budget cult movies like Crimewave, Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat, and Bubba Ho-Tep, as well as television series like The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. and Jack of All Trades. “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b---h and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while,” he concluded.