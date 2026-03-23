Shock as Reporter and Three Children Killed in House Fire
NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children died on Saturday in a house fire in Minnesota. Pierce, 37, had posted photos of her family, including children Hudson, Cayden, and Avery, on social media the previous day. Fire crews responded at 5:26 a.m. Saturday after neighbors reported flames “coming through the roof of the house” and called 911. “Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved structure fire and immediately began fire suppression efforts,” the department said. “Crews were then able to locate an adult, three children and a dog inside of the house. Unfortunately, all were deceased.” Pierce had covered the Minnesota Wild as NHL.com correspondent for the past decade. Bill Price, vice president and editor in chief of NHL.com, said the team was devastated by the tragic loss. “Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed.” The Wild also mourned her loss on social media on Sunday, calling her “a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her.” Michael Russo, a reporter for The Athletic, posted a heartfelt tribute on X sending wishes to her husband, Mike Hinrichs. “My heart breaks for Mike for the loss of his wife and children and Jessi’s family, friends and colleagues for this unimaginable loss,” he wrote. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe campaign for Hinrichs to cover funeral expenses has already raised over $60,000.