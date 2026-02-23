Shock as Two-Time WNBA Champion Dies at 43

Delta Air Lines has issued an apology after a jet returned to its point of origin moments into a flight with engine failure. Passengers reported seeing an engine blow on takeoff, sending flames spewing behind the 13-year-old plane and setting fire to the grass around the runway at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, PYOK reports. “Delta Flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” the carrier told WSAV. “The Boeing 737-900 landed safely and was met by fire trucks, and customers deplaned normally at the gate.” It added, “We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.” No injuries have been reported, but Melissa Johnson told the station she had been on board. “During takeoff, it felt like within a couple [of] seconds of when the wheels left the runway that we heard this loud boom, and we saw sparks flying,” she said. “It was almost like the sound of a car engine that backfired but ten times as loud. You could tell there was a lot of fear on the plane just from the passengers.”
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Maxi Shield has died at age 51 of an undisclosed cause. Vanity, a friend of Shield’s, announced the star’s death via Instagram, saying, “We are all mourning the loss of an incredible icon, friend, and our beloved sister. Thank you for the laughs, the cackles, and the magic you brought into our lives.” Her cause of death was not revealed, but the star had announced a throat cancer diagnosis in the fall of 2025. The drag queen was a contestant on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, the Australian edition of the uber-famous reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she came in sixth place. After her run on reality TV, she continued to pursue her drag artistry, attempting to set a world record in 2020 for the largest Drag Queen Story Time event. Born Kristopher Elliot, she also starred in the 2023 movie The Winner Takes It All. She was also a regular performer at Universal Sydney, a major LGBT nightlife venue in Australia. The venue’s licensee, Dillon Shaw, said, “There has never been a time I can remember when Maxi wasn’t an iconic presence,” and added that she was “touching hearts not only across the country but around the world.”
Hit Netflix show Wednesday is expanding its gothic Addams Family ensemble with a familiar face. Winona Ryder will appear in several installments of the show’s third season, marking a fresh collaboration with director and executive producer Tim Burton. The move places Ryder on the streaming giant’s most-watched English-language title, alongside lead actor Jenna Ortega, with whom she starred in Burton’s film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Production is underway on the new season, with Ryder cast as a character named Tabitha. Also joining the cast in the upcoming season is Eva Green, set to play Ophelia, the sister of Morticia Addams. Series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar praised Ryder’s legacy with Burton, citing past collaborations that helped define his cinematic style. Burton echoed that enthusiasm, saying: “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world.” Inspired by characters devised by Charles Addams, the mystery drama continues to rank among Netflix’s biggest hits, with more than 250 million views to date.
WNBA star Kara Braxton has died at 43 of an undetermined cause. The WNBA announced Braxton’s death via their social media accounts on Sunday, Feb. 22. The WNBA account posted on X, “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton.” She started her career with the Detroit Shock after the 2005 WNBA draft, making the WNBA All-Rookie Team in her first season. Braxton was incredibly successful in the league, winning the championship twice, in 2006 and 2008. In 2008, she met President Barack Obama after her team’s decisive win. She played a total of 10 seasons with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty, retiring from the sport in 2014. Her son, Jelani Thurman, continues her legacy of excellence in sports, having won the national championship in 2024 while playing tight end for Ohio State. He posted in remembrance of his mother, with a video of the two hugging after a football game. He also posted a story with an image of his mother and the text “Imma miss my queen!” She is survived by her husband, her two sons, and her twin sister.
Joanna Coles is ready to scream.
The Daily Beast’s chief creative and content officer is taking it to Substack in PRIMAL SCREAM with Joanna Coles. She’ll be getting into it all: politics and power, culture and celebrity, sex and wellness, fashion, beauty, business and chaos. Especially chaos. Expect an inside look—and inside access—into Joanna’s world and network, with exclusive reports and commentary, no-holds-barred conversations, recommendations and hot takes on the topics that will take you from brunch to the boardroom, to the bar, to the bedroom and everywhere in between. No topic is too sensitive; no question is off-limits.
Ready to get into it? You can sign up now, right here, and be one of the first to get her inaugural scream.
Let’s get loud!
Ronyell Whitaker, a former NFL defensive back who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 46. In a statement, his family confirmed he had died on Sunday, but did not give a cause of death. “Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose,” the statement added. “A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact.” Whitaker began his professional football career after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, as well as a brief one-month spell for the Detroit Lions in 2008. He also spent time in the Canadian Football League before retiring from professional football in 2010. Whitaker is the second Vikings player to have died in a matter of days. The team paid tribute to 25-year-old wide receiver Rondale Moore after he was found at his home on Saturday with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A fully automated food delivery robot caused chaos in a Los Angeles garden, smashing down a fence and stealing part of the debris. Kaiya Reel said the Coco delivery robot ploughed into her property on the weekend, trampling her flowers and then making a dash for it as she tried to stop it. “I came out here, and I found the Coco in my garden,” the East Hollywood resident told KTLA. “It had gotten my fence caught up in its wheel. It uprooted a whole bunch of plants in my garden and then just drove away with the fence attached to it.” She added, “I chased after it and looked like a total crazy person, running after a robot in the middle of the street and yelling at it. I was trying to block it and get in its way and it would try to go around me.” Her neighbor Roman Henson said, “I heard this crunching sound and turned around. The robot had driven through the little fence and was dragging it.” The Daily Beast has contacted Coco for comment.
The East Coast is getting another snowstorm, and with it, thousands of delayed flights. Anticipating the impact, all major carriers have cut over 3,000 flights at airports in New York City and Boston, with 12,000 delays reported in New York alone. Much of the northeast is currently under active blizzard warnings, as the storm is expected to intensify throughout Sunday and Monday. New York and New Jersey could receive anywhere between 12 and 24 inches of snow. Other states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, are expected to see similar snowfall. Wind speeds are expected to reach 50 to 60 mph in certain affected areas. The number of delays and flight cancellations will only increase as the snowstorm intensifies. “It’s been several years since we saw one of this magnitude across this large a region in this very populated part of the country,” Cody Snell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, told The Independent.
NFL star Rondale Moore has died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25. The wide receiver’s body was found in the garage of a property in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, according to Chief of Police Todd Bailey. Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin confirmed that an autopsy would be carried out on Sunday, with Moore’s death currently remaining under investigation by local authorities. Moore was named CBS Sports Freshman of the Year during his college football career with the Purdue Boilermakers. Moore went on to play professionally for the Arizona Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Minnesota Vikings. The athlete signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Vikings on March 19, 2025, but on August 9 he suffered a serious knee injury during a preseason game, leading him to be placed on the injury reserve. The Vikings issued a statement on X, sharing that they had been in contact with his family and were making “counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
The late Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” a member of the United States men’s ice hockey team, was honored at the Winter Olympics after Team USA’s historic gold-medal 2-1 win over Team Canada. Gaudreau was set to be part of the team before his death in 2024. The player was killed alongside his brother Matthew by a drunk driver while they were riding their bikes. Team USA remembered their former teammate by hanging his jersey in the locker room throughout the Games. After their legendary victory over the reigning champions, players brought his jersey onto the ice, along with two of his children, Noa and Johnny Jr., to honor his memory. Gaudreau’s family members were there to witness the legendary win—the first time the United States has captured Olympic gold in men’s hockey since 1980. Gaudreau played for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL for 11 seasons and was the all-time leading U.S. scorer in international play. Gaudreau is survived by his wife, his parents, and his three children, the youngest of whom was born after his death.