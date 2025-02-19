Politics

Shock and Horror at State Capitol After 77-Year-Old Lt. Gov Collapses

HORROR FOOTAGE

Gasps broke out among lawmakers after a standing Delbert Hosemann suddenly collapsed on the Senate floor in Mississippi.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann
Ken Klippenstein/X/lt.govehosemann.ms.gove
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Signs New Order to Vastly Expand His Presidential Powers
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaCNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
MediaAnti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsJFK’s Grandson Freaks Out After Trump Order Closes Kennedy Library
Kenneal Patterson