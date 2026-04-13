Europe

Shock Discovery After ‘Sounds of a Child’ Inside Van

RESCUE CALL

Officers who responded to a neighbor’s report of a child’s voice coming from a van made an alarming discovery.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

A photo shows a residential building, with the involved suspects' terrace at the first level (R), and parking area at the location where a boy was discovered naked and malnourished on a pile of rubbish in a van where he had been kept locked up, in Hagenbach, eastern France, on April 10, 2026. Gendarmes discovered the child on April 6, 2026, after being alerted by a local resident who had heard "the sounds of a child" coming from a van parked in a resident's courtyard. The nine-year-old endured a nightmare for over a year in the small village of southern Alsace, according to the public prosecutor in Mulhouse, who announced on April 10 that the boy's father and his partner had been charged. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images)
Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images

A malnourished 9-year-old boy has been rescued by police who were alerted to the “sounds of a child” coming from a van by a concerned neighbor. Officers in the village of Hagenbach, eastern France, found the boy “lying in a fetal position, naked, covered by a blanket on top of a mound of trash and near excrement″ inside a van he had been locked in since 2024, prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. The boy, who was unable to walk after remaining in a seated position for so long, was hospitalized after being rescued on Monday. His father was detained and handed preliminary kidnapping and other charges, according to AP. He told investigators that he had confined his son in the van since November 2024 “to protect him” because his partner wanted to send the boy to a psychiatric hospital, according to Heitz. The prosecutor added that the boy’s medical record showed no psychiatric problems before his disappearance. The boy described “big difficulties” with his father’s partner and said he believed his father was left with “no choice” but to lock him up, according to Heitz. The father’s partner has also been handed preliminary charges, including for failure to help a minor in danger, according to AP.

Read it at Associated Press
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Night News Reporter

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