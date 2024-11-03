Kamala Harris has sensationally scored a last-minute major polling update over Donald Trump in the key battleground state of Iowa a mere three days before Tuesday’s historic presidential election.

The Democratic nominee has jumped ahead of her erratic Republican rival with voters—despite earlier signs her campaign in the all-important Hawkeye State had fizzled and that Trump was a shoo-in.

A nationally-respected poll by Des Moines Register/Mediacom has the Vice President currently leading former President Trump 47% to 44%.

It follows a previous Iowa poll in September that had Trump with an envious 4-point lead over Harris. Incredibly, a poll in June gave him an 18-point lead over then rival Joe Biden .

“It’s hard for anybody to say they saw this coming,” the Register quotes pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co. “She has clearly leaped into a leading position.”

Meanwhile, whale decapitator Robert F. Kennedy Jr. —who shuttered his independent presidential campaign to support previous rival Trump but remains on the Iowa ballot—scored 3% of the vote, down from 6% in September and 9% in June.

The latest poll was carried out with 808 likely Iowa voters—including those who said they had already voted and and those who confirmed they would definitely be casting a vote. It was conducted by Selzer & Co. from Oct. 28-31. The margin of error is reportedly plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Less than 1% of those polled said they would vote for Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver.

Iowa is one of seven battleground states that will likely decide the out outcome of one of the most brutal presidential elections in living memory amid intense rhetoric and insults, mainly from Trump.

The results come as Trump and Harris have focused their attention almost exclusively on the seven battleground states that are expected to determine the outcome of the election.

A victory for Harris in Iowa would be huge turnaround as the state backed Trump in 2016 and 2020.