Shocking Allegations Emerge on Emmy Winner’s Rideshare Scuffle
New details have emerged in Kiefer Sutherland’s rideshare scuffle. The Uber driver in the incident alleged that the Emmy Award-winning actor, 59, punched him multiple times and tried to choke him, law enforcement sources told ABC News. There were no injuries requiring medical treatment reported. According to the ABC’s sources, the driver told police that he got out of the vehicle to get away from Sutherland, and that he called 911 while running away. People on the scene allegedly described the actor as appearing to be under the influence. The sources also told the outlet that the driver had a dash cam-type camera in his car that may have captured some of the alleged altercation. Sutherland, best known for his roles in Jack Bauer in 24 and Tom Kirkman in Designated Survivor, has not been charged in connection with the incident. He was released from custody on a $50,000 bond and an initial court date has been set for Feb. 2.