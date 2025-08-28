Shocking Brawl Erupts Between Lawmakers: ‘Going to Beat the S**t Out of You!’

The family of an Oregon man who suffered a fatal heart attack on a flight home from a holiday in Latin America has launched an appeal to help repatriate his body. Andres Castro, 39, had been on a birthday trip to Bolivia with his wife, Suanny, but “suddenly stopped breathing” on Monday’s flight home, according to younger brother Teo Ramirez. The plane made an emergency landing in Colombia, but doctors were unable to save him. Castro leaves behind a son, AJ, and the family is trying to raise $25,000 to bring home his body and have him laid to rest in Oregon. “This is not a grief we ever imagined facing so soon,” Ramirez wrote in a post on GoFundMe. His sister, Tiffany Castro, told KOIN 6 News, “We all miss him. We just can’t believe he’s gone. I feel broken, our whole family, it’s hard, trying to keep it together the best that we can.”
Crew raced to help actress Anne Hathaway as she made a spectacular fall on set. Hathaway, 42, was quickly up again but did suffer a suspected broken heel while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. The ignomious combination of probably unstable footwear and a steep set of New York steps, meant Hathaway disappeared from camera frame. But she took the tumble well, telling onlookers, “I’m fine.” Hathaway will bring Andy Sachs back to life in the eagerly anticipated sequel expected in 2026, but, like the beloved character, she’s experiencing her fair share of calamity. The backwards fall occurred as she clutched a half-eaten bagel, prompting people to rush in and help her. However, she made a quick recovery, hugging crew members, according to People, and continued with her work. Whether or not the slip was part of the script or a genuine misstep remains unclear. Co-stars from the original 2006 movie, Meryl Streep, 76, Emily Blunt, 42, and Stanley Tucci, 64, are all expected to be part of the sequel.
A nasty brawl between lawmakers erupted in the Mexican Senate chamber, with one politician threatening to “kill” his opponent. Senate president Gerardo Fernandez Norona, 65, was singing the national anthem with party members when an irate opposition leader, Alejandro Moreno, 50, charged at him. “I’m asking you to let me speak,” Moreno is heard saying in Spanish on a livestream of the session. Norona demands that Moreno stop touching him, and the skirmish only intensifies. The two men push each other, and Moreno sends an aide flying with an aggressive shove. Bodies pile into the melee, and another lawmaker is seen swinging at Norona as he backs off. “(Moreno) started pulling on me, touching me, pushing. He hit me and said, ‘I’m going to beat the s--t out of you, I’m going to kill you,’” Norona said after the incident. He added that the disagreement came about after a “difficult debate” about armed forces from other countries being stationed in Mexico. He proposed expelling Moreno and three other lawmakers for causing the “cowardly aggression,” as he called it on X. Moreno, however, said Norona swung at him first.
Elon Musk has been dealt another blow in the aftermath of his Trump White House adventure, with news of plummeting Tesla sales in Europe amid stiff competition from China. Registrations of new Teslas across the pond dropped 40 percent year-on-year to 8,837 in July, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported by CNBC. The fall will particularly sting the world’s richest man, as it coincides with a 225 percent leap to 13,503 new registrations for Chinese EV rivals BYD, along with an overall rise in electric vehicle sales across the market. Musk’s toe-curling exit from the Trump administration appears not to have convinced his critics, and nowhere has this been more evident than in the shifting public opinion on Tesla cars. Stickers along the lines of “I bought this before Elon went crazy” have become more common on the vehicles. The U.S., Canada, and Europe have all seen anti-Musk protests, with fires lit and protests staged at dealerships as part of the so-called Tesla Takedown movement.
Comedian Pauly Shore has urged his fans to get their health checked after a preventative scan revealed a benign tumor in his pancreas. Shore, 57, posted a video from hospital on his Instagram account on Wednesday after an operation where surgeons “took the little gremlin out of me.” The Encino Man star said he was “bored” three months ago and had a scan to look for everything from aneurysms to Alzheimer’s. A week later, doctors called after spotting the tumor. “Thankfully, my tumor was benign, it might have been there for 15 to 20 years,” Shore said. “It wasn’t an emergency, but my doctor felt removing it was the right thing to do. Mentally, it really messed with me. Knowing there was a tumor inside me… Could it grow? Burst? Turn into something worse?” At one point in the video, after talking about the successful operation last week to remove the growth, an emotional Shore starts to cry, saying, “It’s been tough”. He says the “aftermath” of abdominal surgery meant he lost five pounds, adding, “It’s been a lot.” The actor said he is now “healing” and offered advice to his 640,000 followers hoping he may be able to save a life, stating, “Anyone watching this get a scan, ’cos you never know what the f--- is in your body, ’cos I didn’t know.”
Love is in the air for royal couples this week. TMZ reported Wednesday that American rapper French Montana and Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra are engaged, following the bombshell announcement that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot. A representative for French told TMZ that the couple got engaged in June during Paris Fashion Week, where the rapper walked the runway for 3.PARADIS. The couple’s families are reportedly excited for the wedding, though the fine print has yet to be ironed out. French and Mahra, the daughter of United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have been spotted out and about since 2024, according to TMZ. The princess made waves last year when she appeared to divorce her then-husband through an Instagram post. In a caption signed “your ex-wife,” she wrote: “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce you.” They share one daughter born in May 2024.
TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters star Katie Slaton, the cousin of Tammy and Amy Slaton, has died from cancer at the age of 37. Katie passed away after battling stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare form of stomach cancer. She was diagnosed earlier this year. Her family announced the news on Tuesday. Katie appeared several times on the hit reality show, including Tammy’s release from a weight-loss rehabilitation center in season five. While Tammy and Amy have yet to make a public statement since her passing, their elder sister, Amanda Halterman, posted a tribute on social media. “It [is] with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this,” Halterman wrote. “My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday.” Halterman described her cousin as “a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely.” She signed off the post with the hashtag “#cancerscks.” Earlier this year, in January, Tammy took to Instagram to promote Katie’s GoFundMe, asking fans to donate. “Yall im so sorry to be asking a big favor like this but if anyone can help even if it’s a dollar would help my cousin out so much...any act of kindness is and will be greatly appreciated.”
De Noche, the Todd Haynes film that was shelved after star Joaquin Phoenix abandoned the project, is being revived, Deadline reports. The outlet reports that Haynes, best known for directing Carol, is eyeing Pedro Pascal for what was Phoenix’s lead role, and that producers are working around Pascal’s packed schedule to ensure the film can be made. Pascal would star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez, and the pair will play men in the 1930s who fall in love and leave Los Angeles for Mexico. It is still not known why Phoenix, Pascal’s co-star in this summer’s Eddington, left the project, but he was reportedly a no-show on set for two-weeks prior to the movie’s shutdown. Producer Christine Vachon described the unusual events as a “tragedy,” telling an audience last year, “Todd Haynes is 62. He’s not old but there’s a finite number of films that he will be able to do in his lifetime... The idea that his time was wasted and a movie is not the result of all that time working with Joaquin is a tragedy to me.”
Jude Law’s portrayal of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming biopic The Wizard of the Kremlin is praised as “very believable” by the film’s director Olivier Assayas. The French filmmaker told Variety that Law “completely transformed and reinvented” Putin, adding that he was amazed at how much Law invested to understand the “ins and outs” of Putin—“both the worst and the less worst.” Law’s Putin stars opposite Paul Dano as the fictional Vadim Baranov, an artist turned-reality TV producer turned-Putin spin doctor inspired by the real-life politico Vladislav Sourkov. Set in the early 1990s, the comedic thriller comes full circle years later as Baranov looks back on the post-Soviet system of control and cruelness he helped architect alongside Putin, according to the film’s longline from producer Gaumont. Alicia Vikander, as Baranov’s on-and-off lover, Jeffrey Wright, as an American author, also star alongside Dano and Law, who looks every bit Putin-esque in one of the first few stills from the project. Based on Giuliano da Empoli’s 2022 bestselling novel of the same name, The Wizard of the Kremlin will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
A Southwest passenger is suing the airline, claiming its “free-for-all” seating policy led to her being attacked by a fellow flyer. Livia Rombola was bound for Kansas City from New York City on Southwest flight 779 on June 17 when Leanna Perry, 32, shouted body-shaming profanities—and physically attacked her. As captured in a now-viral video, Perry called Rombola a “fat a-- b----,” pulled her hair and spit on her. “Yeah, I’m sorry, I didn’t want to sit next to a f---ing fat lady,” Perry said as her hands were being zip-tied by Southwest flight staff before she was removed from the aircraft by police. (She later pled not guilty to a series of charges associated with the incident.) Rombola filed a lawsuit against the airline—and Perry—in New York this week. According to The Independent, her suit claimed that the low-cost carrier’s unassigned seating policy was a “clear departure” from industry standards, which “expos[ed] passengers to the unnecessary issue of conflict.” Rombola also blamed Southwest for allowing Perry to board the plane despite, the suit alleges, being “visibly impaired and intoxicated.” Last month, the airline announced that it would implement assigned seating by January 2026. The Daily Beast has reached out to Southwest and Perry for comment.