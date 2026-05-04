Shocking Dashcam Shows Moment Plane Collides with Truck
Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment that a plane collided with a vehicle traveling along a toll road. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. on Sunday when a United Airlines flight landing at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole just before its final approach. In addition to the pole, the underside of the plane also struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling along the New Jersey Turnpike, with the aircraft’s landing gear tires going through the truck’s window and windshield. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries resulting from glass in his arm and hand, according to authorities, and was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later released. No passengers or crew aboard the flight were harmed. The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Sunday evening that it had launched an investigation into the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill released a statement on the incident, saying, “I’m grateful the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew are unharmed. Initial reports indicate that a truck on the Turnpike may also have been involved, and we will continue to monitor developments. United is investigating how this occurred.”