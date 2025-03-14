Shocking Details Emerge After ‘American Idol’ Star Dies at 32

U.S. Influencer Who Snatched Baby Wombat Flees Australia After Backlash
An American outdoors influencer who filmed herself grabbing a baby wombat from its mother left Australia on Friday morning following mounting outrage over her actions, The Guardian reported, citing a government source. Montana-based Sam Jones had uploaded footage of herself on Instagram approaching and grabbing the animal as it walked with its mother, before running away. She filmed herself dangling the baby wombat in front of the camera for her followers. “I caught a baby wombat,” she said, as the marsupial’s distressed mother followed behind her. Her actions were slammed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as “an outrage,” while the home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said immigration authorities were probing her tourist visa to see “whether immigration law has been breached.” The investigation is still ongoing, and Jones is believed to have left of her own free will following the backlash. “There’s never been a better day to be a wombat in Australia,” Burke said of Jones’ exit.
