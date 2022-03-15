CHEAT SHEET
Shocking Video Shows Russian Tank Bursting Into Flames
Dramatic video published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shows the moment Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian tank outside Donetsk, the self-proclaimed capital of the Russian-backed separatist enclave, the Donetsk People’s Republic. Defense officials tweeted the video, filmed by a commercial drone, which depicts the Sicheslav Brigade of the Ukrainian Army’s 25th Separate Airborne Brigade blowing up a Russian T-72 tank crossing a ditch off the H20 highway east of Donetsk.