‘Crisis Situation’ as Shocking Missile Attack Kills 2 in Poland

Two missiles have landed in Poland along its border with Ukraine, killing two people, local media reported Tuesday.

The Prime Minister has called an urgent security meeting with the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs, government spokesman Piotr Müller announced on Twitter .

“The Prime Minister called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs,” Müller said.

A spokesperson for the Polish Embassy in Washington, D.C. confirmed the Prime Minister called the meeting and told The Daily Beast the meeting was ongoing as of 2:01pm ET. The spokesperson declined to share the purpose of the meeting.

Müller said the meeting was in response to a “crisis situation,” according to the AP.

The origins of the reported explosion were not immediately clear, local media reported. Quoting an anonymous senior U.S. intelligence official, AP reported that the incident was the result of Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

The reported attack on Poland, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, could raise questions for the military alliance about whether Article V could be triggered and pull other countries into a conflict. If a NATO member is the victim of an attack, other members can consider it an attack on the alliance writ large and pursue retaliatory action.

The Pentagon is looking into the reports about missile strikes in Poland, Pentagon Press Secretary Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Tuesday. He declined to speculate about whether collective response through NATO is relevant in this case at this time.

Local radio reported two fatalities, according to The National.

The potential attack, which The Daily Beast has not independently verified, comes just hours after Russia lobbed one of its largest missile attacks on Ukraine since the invasion earlier this year, impacting electricity in multiple cities including in Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Lviv.

The Chancellery of Poland’s Prime Minister and the White House did not immediately return request for comment.

Russian ally Belarus, which has served as a launchpad for Russian attacks into Ukraine in recent months, has been accusing Poland of acting provocatively for weeks. Belarusian leaders’ commentary about Poland has raised questions about whether Belarus or Russia have been interested in laying groundwork for attacking neighboring countries over so-called “provocations.”

The head of the border committee of Belarus, Anatoly Lappo, claimed last month that Poland was acting aggressively and warned a harsh response would come.

“[If] there will be at least one bullet in our border guards, the answer will be immediate and cruel,” Lappo said.

Moldova, another neighboring country, also reported power outages following the attacks in Ukraine Tuesday, according to the AP.

“Following Russia’s bombardment against the Ukrainian energy system in the last hour, one of the power lines that ensures the transport of electricity for our country has been disconnected,” Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said. “This has led to massive power outages across the country.”