Shocking Moment Gunman Opens Fire on Drivers in Street Rampage
Shocking footage has emerged of a gunman indiscriminately firing into traffic using an assault-style rifle. Two people have been critically injured after the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Tyler Brown, opened fire along Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The gunman was apprehended after a state trooper and a former Marine in legal possession of a gun returned fire. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that around 50-60 rounds were fired during the shootout before Brown was injured. Two men in separate vehicles are being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot. Several vehicles, including the trooper’s cruiser and a U.S. Postal Service truck, were also hit by gunfire during the chaos. Brown allegedly started the rampage soon after a police officer tried to conduct a wellness check at his home following a parole officer’s report that he had made a suicidal statement. Ryan said many more people could have been hurt during the shooting spree. “We know that that weapon had the capacity to have struck people on the other side of that river,” he said. Brown is in custody in the hospital and is expected to be charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and criminal possession of a weapon.