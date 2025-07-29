Witness From NYC Building Describes Frantic Scene Inside During Shooting
'REALLY, REALLY SCARED'
A witness who was inside the Manhattan office building where a gunman with an assault rifle killed four people on Monday has described the harrowing experience to ABC News. She said she was watching a presentation on the second floor of the building with about 150 people when she heard shots fired from the first floor. “We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room,” Jessica Chen said. “Some went out in the back door, out onto the street. Other people, including me, we ran into the conference room and then eventually barricaded the tables across the doors and just stayed still.” She texted her parents and other people in her life that she loved them, she said. “We were honestly really, really scared.” She said it was clear that many of the attendees had been through active shooter trainings at school, and “we were all, unfortunately, prepared.” She said one person “had a direct line with the police, updating them,” and they were barricaded in the room while police went upstairs to follow the shooter, who appeared to be headed for the 33rd floor. The suspect died on the 33rd floor from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing four people, including a New York City Police Department officer, officials said in a press conference Monday night. He had walked into the lobby with a rifle and opened fire, according to New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch.