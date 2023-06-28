Shocking Photos Show What’s Left of the Doomed Titan Sub
SCRAP METAL
Deep-sea robots recovered the crushed debris of the doomed Titan submersible from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, according to photos taken by the Canadian Press. The images captured a crew unloading surprisingly large chunks of the vessel’s remains off the Horizon Arctic ship and onto the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St John’s, Newfoundland. About ten pieces were reportedly hauled onto dry land, including the porthole and a large panel. The U.S. Coast Guard determined last week that the sub—which went missing while on a $250,000-a-head tour to the Titanic wreckage—suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing all five passengers. Investigators are examining the disaster and will review recordings from the submersible’s mothership, among other evidence, to see whether “criminal, federal, or provincial laws may possibly have been broken,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police previously said.