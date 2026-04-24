Shocking Safety Flaw Exposed After Plane Crash Killed Two

Between sleep scores, step counting, and macro tracking, a question may be nagging you: is this actually doing anything? Normally, the only way to get an answer is with an annual physical. SiPhox Health changes that, giving you a clear, data-driven picture of what’s going on inside your body whenever you want—all without visiting a lab.

SiPhox Health offers at-home blood tests that measure up to 60 biomarkers—like cholesterol, testosterone, and vitamin B12 (important for nerve function and red blood formation)—across panels like cardiovascular, metabolic, and hormonal health. To get started, sign up for a SiPhox Health membership and choose your health focus: longevity, thyroid, hormone, heart, or Ultimate 360, which covers all the above plus measures across liver, kidney, inflammation, and nutritional health. Choose how often you want to test, monthly, quarterly, every six months: it’s entirely up to you.

To collect your sample, you place the EasyDraw collector on your upper arm and it collects a small blood sample. Once complete, you’ll overnight your sample using a prepaid shipping label to a CLIA-certified lab to be processed (CLIA is the same federal standard required of hospital labs). Results are ready in as few as seven days, then delivered through a personalized dashboard in the app. Beyond the numbers, SiPhox Health turns your results into a roadmap. You’ll get recommendations for diet, supplements, exercise, and lifestyle changes so you can take direct action.

SiPhox Membership Price for first test Subscribe At SiPhox Health $ 99

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