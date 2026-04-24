Shocking Safety Flaw Exposed After Plane Crash Killed Two

Millions more Americans are eligible for Canadian citizenship after a new law was passed north of the border. The law, which took effect on December 15, opened up a pathway to claim citizenship by descent for anyone born before that date who can prove that they have a direct Canadian ancestor. Previously, citizenship by descent could only be passed down one generation. Under the new law, applicants can claim citizenship via a grandparent, great-grandparent, or even more distant ancestor. Since the change, Canada is experiencing an increase in applications from Americans now eligible to claim citizenship, as tensions between the neighboring countries continue to simmer due to President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to annex the country and turn it into the 51st state. A Washington-based immigration attorney who spoke to the Associated Press said that his practice was “pretty much flooded with this,” adding, “We’ve kind of shifted a lot of other work away in order to push these cases through.” Vancouver attorney Amndeep Hayer said his practice went from 200 citizenship cases a year to over 20 consultations a day, and he estimated that there are millions of Americans eligible for Canadian citizenship under the new law.
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- 1New Law Means Millions of Americans Now Considered Canadian🍁🍁🍁A change has led to an uptick in applications for Canadian citizenship from Americans.
- 2Massive Tornadoes Destroy Homes and Leave Dozens InjuredRIPPED APARTAn Air Force base was also forced to close.
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- 3‘Chef of the Year’ Accused of Murdering Wife in Hotel RoomHORRIFIC CRIMEPolice say the 36-year-old told them it was his intent to kill his spouse.
- 4Shocking Safety Flaw Exposed After Plane Crash Killed TwoBLIND SPOTInvestigators said a missing piece of basic runway tech left systems blind as a landing jet and an emergency vehicle converged at a major airport.
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- 5Trump's War Partner Reveals Cancer BattleFIGHTING ON MANY FRONTSHe delayed the announcement to avoid giving Iran ammunition, he claimed.
- 6Astronomers Discover Jupiter-Like Planet With Awful SmellBIG FINDThe planet has an ammonia-rich environment and is located several light years away from earth.
- 7PGA Golfer’s Shirtless Display Backfires Spectacularly DROPPED THE BALLMichael Brennan’s shirtless golf swing didn’t do him any favors on the course.
- 8Most Streamed Spotify Artist of All-Time RevealedCHART TOPPERFor the first time ever, Spotify is releasing a comprehensive list of its top performers.
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- 9Millions of Bank Customers to Cash In on $425M SettlementKEEP THE CHANGEEligible customers are set to see the cash within the next month or two.
- 10NFL Coach Charged for Domestic Battery on His DaughterSHOCK ARRESTThe defensive backs coach has been working with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2019
A dozen people have been injured, and homes have been destroyed by a tornado in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security spokesperson Keli Cain told CBS News that between 10 and 15 people have been injured in the city of Enid, but that no deaths have been reported. The National Weather Service said Thursday’s event has been categorized as a tornado, noting that power lines were downed and roofs were ripped off buildings as it passed through the 50,000-person city in Garfield County. Meanwhile, Vance Air Force Base, located in Enid, said it would be closed “until further notice” due to issues with water and power supplies. Enid Mayor David Mason said that a multi-agency effort, including local fire, police, and highway patrol responders, had been mobilized to help in the search and rescue. “The support from our community has been remarkable,” he said. “Local businesses have offered equipment and labor, residents have opened their doors, and supplies have poured in already.”
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An award-winning campus chef at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is accused of brutally murdering his wife on school grounds. Jeffrey MacDonald, 36, served as executive sous chef for the college, winning the ‘Chef of the Year’ award from the American Culinary Federation last year. But on Wednesday, he told police he purposely beat his 31-year-old wife, Emma, “with the intent to kill his wife in doing so.” The gruesome incident happened in an on-campus hotel room and involved a fight between police and MacDonald. The chef allegedly hit one officer several times and threw objects at police in the course of the struggle. After containing MacDonald, police found his wife, who was also an employee of the school, unresponsive inside the room. The police report alleges MacDonald used his hands, feet, and other objects in the fatal assault. He was arrested and arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and assault and battery on a police officer. University of Massachusetts Chancellor Javier Reyes sent an email to staff telling them there was no current threat and sharing his thoughts on the violence. “I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus. Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved,” he wrote.
Shocking Safety Flaw Exposed After Plane Crash Killed Two
A critical gap in basic airport safety technology left a major U.S. runway effectively blind in the moments before a fatal collision last month, according to federal investigators. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board into the crash at LaGuardia Airport found an emergency firetruck lacked a transponder—preventing the airport’s surface detection system from tracking it as an Air Canada Express flight approached to land. Two pilots were killed and dozens were injured. “Without transponder-equipped vehicles, the ASDE-X system could not uniquely identify each of the seven responding vehicles or reliably determine their positions, or tracks,” the report said. “As a result, the system was unable to correlate the track of the airplane with the track of Truck 1 … and did not predict a potential conflict.” The jet had been cleared to land roughly 20 seconds before emergency vehicles began moving. The aircraft was just 130 feet above the runway when the truck was cleared to cross. Controllers issued urgent stop instructions, but a crew member said they “did not realize the command was meant for them” until entering the runway. Investigators say runway warning lights also extinguished seconds before impact.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
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President Donald Trump’s buddy in arms, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has revealed he underwent cancer treatment. The 76-year-old, who is currently locked in conflicts in Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, said on Friday that during his latest checkup, doctors found a malignant prostate tumor measuring less than a third of an inch. When that checkup took place remains unclear, but a source told CNN that it had been several months since the diagnosis and added that radiation therapy had been commenced two and a half months ago. In his announcement on social media, Netanyahu said he had delayed publishing his annual health report so it could not be used by Iran for propaganda. His office also released a doctor’s letter, which reported “an early detection of a very small lesions, with no metastases, as all other tests confirmed beyond any doubt.” It was revealed by Israeli authorities at the time that in December 2024, he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate. “Thank God, I am healthy,” Netanyahu said. “I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated.”
The legendary James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a new gem: a planet, similar to Jupiter, located several light-years away. Astronomers are calling it Epsilon Indi Ab and say it is about 7.6 times the mass of Jupiter, but is actually similar in size. Its temperature is believed to be on the cooler side, ranging from -70 degrees Celcius to 20 degrees Celsius. The scientists also found that, though its atmosphere is rich in ammonia, giving it an unfortunate smell of urine, there are also clouds of water. The author of the study detailing this new planet credited the telescope with making breakthrough discoveries like this one. “JWST is finally allowing us to study solar-system analogue planets in detail. If we were aliens, several light years away, and looking back at the Sun, JWST is the first telescope that would allow us to study Jupiter in detail,” said Elisabeth Matthews of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy. James Mang of the University of Texas added that places that had seemed impossible to detect with a telescope are “now within reach, allowing us to probe the structure of these atmospheres, including the presence of clouds.”
Things got weird—fast—at the Zurich Classic after PGA Tour player, Michael Brennan, turned a routine hazard shot into a full-on shirtless spectacle. The 24-year-old was competing alongside teammate Johnny Keefer, 25, during Thursday’s opening round played at Tournament Players Club Louisiana when disaster struck on a par-5 closing hole. Brennan’s ball rolled up near the edge of the pond. But instead of opting for the safe drop, he went for it. Before attempting the risky shot, Brennan peeled off his shirt as he sized up the swing from the muddy bank. The gamble didn’t pay off. His shot barely escaped before it splashed right back into the water and settled even deeper in the hazard. The moment quickly made rounds online, with fans dubbing it an unexpected “thirst trap.” Despite the misfire, Brennan and Keefer managed to finish at 11-under par in the team-format event. The duo tied for fourth place, just a mere three shots behind the top team, Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer.
Spotify is marking its 20th anniversary by pulling back the curtain on its all-time biggest hitmakers. Drawing on decades of listening data from hundreds of millions of users, Taylor Swift was crowned the platform’s most-streamed artist ever, beating out Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande in the top five. But Swift’s dominance didn’t carry over to albums. Her “Lover” album landed at No. 8, while “Midnights” barely cracked the list at No. 18. Instead, the top slot went to Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” with “Starboy” by The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Deluxe)" also among the top finishers. And making its only entry on the list, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” secured the top four spot. Swift also missed out entirely on the most-streamed songs list. The No. 1 track went to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” followed by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” while “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood claimed the No. 3 spot.
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Millions of Capital One customers are about to get an unexpected payday. The bank agreed to a $425 million settlement after being accused of keeping customers in its older 360 Savings account—which paid a measly 0.30 percent interest—while offering new customers a much better deal through its 360 Performance Savings account, which paid as much as 3.20 percent. Under the agreement, the full $425 million will go to affected account holders. Customers who held a 360 Savings account between Sept. 18, 2019, and June 16, 2025, do not need to do anything to get paid, as funds will be disbursed automatically. Payouts will vary depending on how long customers held the account and how much interest they missed out on while parked in the lower-rate option. Eligible customers are set to see the cash within the next month or two, according to the Daily Mail. The bank has also agreed to raise the rates on the 360 Savings accounts to match the higher-yield product going forward. Capitol One did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt was arrested on Wednesday night after being accused of domestic battery. The 54-year-old was arrested at 8:50 p.m. in Overland, Kansas, and booked into the local jail later that same night. Merritt was charged with a misdemeanor and accused of “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly” causing bodily harm to his daughter Drayah Merritt, according to a complaint filed by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office early morning Thursday. He is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. Central Time. The defensive backs coach has been working with the Chiefs since 2019. He’s had previous stints as a mentor on the Cardinals, Giants, and Jets. He’s won five Super Bowls during his decades-long coaching career. Prior to his transition from player to coach, he was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL draft. The Chiefs said that they were aware of the incident but had no comment at this time. Merritt has reportedly been married three times, he has three sons, David Jr., Devin, and Dawson, as well as two daughters, Drayah and Kiki.