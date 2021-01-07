Shocking TikTok Video Shows Moment Capitol Rioters Easily Overwhelmed Police Barricades

Read it at New York Post
A shocking video posted to TikTok shows the precise moment when a massive horde of Trumpist rioters easily managed to break through police barriers before going on to storm the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The video, shot from a high vantage point, shows how flimsy and inadequate the security measures were at the ugly gathering. Outnumbered police officers can be seen desperately trying to hold back the mass of agitated Trump supporters, but they appear to have absolutely no difficulty in breaking through. They can be heard cheering as they breach the police line. As of early Thursday morning, only 52 arrests had been made.