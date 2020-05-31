Shocking Video Shows Chicago Cops Dragged

CHEAT SHEET
    Video from protests in Chicago on Saturday showed a harrowing scene: three police officers being dragged and shoved on the ground while some demonstrators tried to shield them from others. The video posted to Breaking911’s Twitter account did not indicate where the melee took place or whether anyone was badly injured or arrested. The Chicago Tribune reported that a march of about 3,000 people—part of a wave of demonstrations to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis—became increasingly rowdy, with fireworks and bottles thrown and a squad car tipped over.

