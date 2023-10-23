Shocking Video Shows JetBlue Plane Popping a Wheelie at JFK
EVERYTHING IS FINE
Eye-popping video shows the moment a JetBlue plane tipped back onto its tail Sunday night at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City. The video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed the front wheels of the plane, which had just arrived from Barbados, rise into the air. The aviation news website Aviation 24 stated the incident occurred when cargo was being taken off the aircraft. According to the New York Post, JetBlue spokesperson Derek Dombrowski explained, “Once at the gate, due to a shift in weight and balance during deplaning, the tail of the aircraft tipped backward causing the nose of the aircraft to lift up and eventually return back down.” He later added that “no injuries were reported” and that the “aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection.”