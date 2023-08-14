Shocking Video Shows Pennsylvania House Explode, Killing 5
HORRIFIC
New released video shows the dramatic moment that a Plum, Pennsylvania, home exploded on Saturday, killing at least five people. The Ring doorbell footage captures the horrifying boom, which neighbors say blew out windows and doors throughout the neighborhood and spread debris into nearby yards. Two of the victims were identified on Monday: Casey Clontz, 38, and Keegan Clontz, 12—a father and son who lived near the exploded house. It’s unclear why the two were at the home, as the family lives elsewhere, but relatives said Casey often visited neighbors. “Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many including their family, friends, and community,” a statement from a family friend said of the Clontzes. The other three victims have yet to be identified publicly, and the cause of the explosion is still unknown.