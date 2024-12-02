Shocking Video Shows Yoga Tourist Being Swept Into the Sea

A video has been posted online that appears to show a woman being swept into the sea while doing yoga on a pink mat.

A giant wave is seen crashing over the woman, knocking her into the ocean along with her mat.

The woman has been named as Kamilla Belyatskaya, a 24-year-old actress from Russia, who was reportedly on vacation on the popular holiday island of Koh Sumui in Thailand.

A male bystander is said to have gone into the water to try and save her, but the reports say the woman died in the Nov. 29 incident.

The actress was doing yoga at the Lad Koh viewpoint in Koh Sumui.

The Daily Mail reports that Belyatskaya, from Novosibirsk in Russia, was on vacation with her boyfriend.

The video shows her collecting the yoga mat from her car before settling down on the rocks. After the wave appears to wash her away, the woman’s body appears to be floating in the ocean.

“I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank you, universe, for me being here right now. I’m very happy. I’m happy!” Belyatskaya wrote on social media before the incident.

“During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially in high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming,” Chaiyaporn Subprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Center, told the Mail. “While the incident’s location is not a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge.”