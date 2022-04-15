Shoe Designer Amina Muaddi Slams A$AP Rocky Affair Rumors
‘SO VILE’
A day after “Instagram’s Messiest Fashion Influencer” Louis Pisano tweeted on Thursday that Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky had called it quits after the pop star “caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” the woman he accused of being in the middle took to social media to shut the rumor down. “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi posted on both Instagram and Twitter. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously.” Still, Muaddi continued, “[I]n the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” Muaddi wrote, making reference to Rihanna’s pregnancy.