‘Shogun’ Takes Home Record-Breaking 14 Awards at Creative Arts Emmys
SWORDS AND AWARDS
The critically lauded reboot of the 1980s miniseries Shogun, based on the novel of the same name by U.S. author James Clavell, took home a record number of wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday. Securing no fewer than 14 awards out of 16 nominations, in categories ranging from costumes and stunts to cinematography, the FX drama, set in feudal Japan, beat the previous record of 13 set in 2008 by HBO miniseries John Adams, and is nominated for a further five awards at the Primetime Emmys, slated for Sept. 15. Other wins from the night included The Bear, now in its third season, which took home seven awards, including Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Jamie Lee Curtis. Addressing the audience just 18 months after her first Oscar, which she won for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Associated Press reports Curtis appeared overcome with emotion. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” she told reporters backstage. “I just never thought I would get to do work at this level of depth and complexity and intelligence. It’s been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years.”