Video Shows Shohei Ohtani’s Home Run Ball Hitting Young Fan on Head

One young fan got a taste of Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million swing on Tuesday night after the Japanese freak-of-nature sent his 27th home run of the season into the stands.

At the bottom of the 7th inning, Ohtani stepped up to the plate with one man on base. Diamondbacks pitcher Justin Martinez lobbed a 90 mph pitch into Ohtani’s clutch, sending it back out into the stands.

In the midfield stands, a crowd amassed, readying themselves to catch Ohtani’s ball.

Reaching into the sky, loads of fans attempted to catch the ball, but it slipped through. The unfortunate recipient of Ohtani’s ball was wholly unprepared. The ball, which left Ohtani’s bat at 112 mph, according to the MLB, made direct contact with a small child’s forehead, knocking their hat off.

Online commenters were puzzled as to how no one was able to catch the ball.

“Damn all those dudes and not one could catch it??” one fan wrote in a reply to a video of the incident on X.

“Gotta get that glove up, kid,” another wrote.

The Dodger did not have any comment for The Daily Beast, although they were aware of the incident.