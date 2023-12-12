Shohei Ohtani Will Defer $680M of His Dodgers Mega-Deal

CHEAT SHEET
Shohei Ohtani’s history-making decade-long $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers will involve him making massive deferrals, according to reports. A source familiar with the terms of the deal told The Athletic that the two-time MVP will defer $68 million of his $70 million annual salary until the contract has ended, lowering the Dodgers’ payroll and allowing them to sign other players. The deferred money will then be paid to Ohtani without interest between 2034 and 2043. Not that he’ll just be having to scrape by on his $2 million of undeferred annual salary until then; sources told ESPN and the Athletic that Ohtani is already making over $45 million per year in endorsements.