Shonda Rhimes Says People Expected Too Much From ‘Barbie’
‘VERY INTERESTING’
Shonda Rhimes has weighed in on the Barbie movie. In a new interview with Variety, the writer and show creator said people’s expectations may have tainted the movie for them. “If you’re expecting a Barbie movie, then I thought it was great,” Rhimes said, “But I think a lot of people were expecting so much more, and then tried to make it so much more. There was nothing wrong with the movie; I thought it was totally delightful.” The Grey’s Anatomy creator also marveled at “the weight people put on a movie about Barbie,” pointing out that some of the criticism of Barbie came from erroneous expectations. “I think that people wanted it to be sort of this feminist manifesto,” she said, but, “It doesn’t need to be.” She went on to highlight the film’s impact by sharing that one of her kids sings “‘I’m Just Ken’ in my house every single day.”