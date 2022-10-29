CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Shonda Rhimes to Musk’s Twitter: I’m Outta Here

    BYE BYE BIRDIE

    John Phillips/Getty

    Hollywood mogul Shonda Rhimes announced Saturday that is done with Twitter under its new ownership. “Not hanging around for whatever Elon [Musk] has planned. Bye,” the Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal showrunner tweeted. Rhimes—whose Twitter account remains visible—isn’t the first showbiz bigwig to say they were exiting or taking a break from the platform after Musk took over. This Is Us boss Ken Olin, Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman and Bill & Ted star Alex Winter have said they are done with Twitter—although Rob Reiner urged people to stick with it, at least until the midterms are over.

    Read it at Twitter