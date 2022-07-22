Police Confirm Shonka Dukureh, Singer and ‘Elvis’ Actress, Dies at 44
‘FOUND IN THE BEDROOM’
The actor and singer who played Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann's “Elvis”, Shonka Dukureh, has died, according to police. Dukureh, 44, was discovered in the bedroom of her apartment in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, where she lived with her 2 young children. A tweet from Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the death and said there was no foul play involved. According to The Tennessean, Dukureh was found unresponsive by one of her children, who rushed to a neighbor's apartment for help. The neighbor called 911 at 9:27 a.m., police told the publication. The cause of death is unknown and will be investigated by the medical examiner.
According to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department, no foul play is evident in Dukureh’s death. “Dukureh, a Fisk Univ graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” the tweet reads.