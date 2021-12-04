CHEAT SHEET
    Shooter-at-Large in Memphis Gas Station Shooting Kills Two, Injures Teen and 9-Month-Old Baby

    Kana Ruhalter

    A shooting at a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee, left two girls dead and another teen and a baby injured on Saturday, reports WREG. The three teenage girls with the baby in tow were filling up their red Infiniti when a Nissan abruptly pulled up and began firing inside the car, authorities said. The two teens, 15 and 16, were transported to a local children’s hospital but passed away from their injuries Saturday morning. The other teen, 16, and the baby remain in stable condition, according to Memphis Police. There is no known motive behind the shooting, and police have yet to make an arrest.

