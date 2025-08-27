Survivors Say Minneapolis Gunman Fired Into Mass Full of Kids

A gunman clad in all-black killed two kids when he fired into a mass at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, according to local media and the police department of the neighboring city of Richfield.

Sources told KSNI that “approximately” 20 people were injured or killed, and that four people are in critical condition after a “mass casualty event” at the Annunciation Church in the city’s south. The Associated Press reports a Minneapolis hospital is treating five children.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the shooting took place during a morning mass that students and some parents attended. Fox 9 also reported that shots were fired during mass.

“He just pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots,” an unnamed parent told the paper. “He killed two kids.”

The parent continued, “This is terrible. This is evil. I don’t know how you defend against this.”

Police and first responders work at the scene of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in Minneapolis. TOM BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Also citing sources, Fox 9 reported that the suspected shooter is dead, and the city’s official social media pages wrote that the shooter had been “contained.” Richfield PD wrote on Facebook that the gunman was “dressed in all black and armed with a rifle.”

The church’s website says that a PreK-8 school operates on its premises. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, noted that the shooting took place during the first week of the new school year for the city.

Reports say two children were killed after a gunman opened fire during a Catholic school’s mass on Wednesday morning. TOM BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI and ATF announced they were responding to the scene of the shooting.

The Star Tribune reported that one of its journalists was outside his home near the shooting when shots rang out. He heard gunfire that lasted between 45 seconds to a minute, the paper reported.

Minneapolis police confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community. They stopped short of releasing any details about the suspect or their potential motive.

President Donald Trump shared a statement about Wednesday’s mass shooting in Minneapolis. Truth Social

President Donald Trump was among the hundreds of public officials sharing a statement about the shooting.