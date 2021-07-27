Shooting at California Movie Theater Leaves One Dead, One Injured
FROM SCREEN TO REALITY
A shooting at a Corona, California, movie theater has left an 18-year-old woman dead and a 19-year-old man in critical condition, The Press-Enterprise reports. Police received a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. Monday night alerting them to the victims, with an employee finding them after a screening of The Forever Purge. Upon arriving, police pronounced the woman dead and transported the man to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The theater was closed Tuesday as police investigated the attack, including whether the incident was an attempted murder-suicide or the likelihood of a third person. The theater sold six tickets for the film, but surveillance footage did not show anyone fleeing the scene before it ended. Officials have not yet released the names of the victims; authorities said they could not establish a relationship between the two as of Tuesday.