Shooting at Lil Baby Concert in Memphis Sparks Panic, Leaves 1 Critically Injured
One person was left critically injured after a shooting at a Lil Baby concert in Tennessee on Thursday night, police said. The rapper was performing at the FedExForum in Memphis when a shot was heard inside the venue, prompting fans to run away from an area at the side of the stage, videos of the incident appear to show. Other footage shared online showed a man being wheeled out of the venue on a gurney. In a statement, the Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 10:23 p.m. “One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition,” the statement read. “At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown. No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility.”