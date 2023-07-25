Shooting at Medical Center Sends Dallas Suburb Into Chaos
‘BULLETS EVERYWHERE’
A gunman who opened fire inside a medical center in the Dallas suburb of Cedar Hill sent the neighborhood into chaos on Tuesday afternoon as he fled, with one witness recalling she laid down on the street as there were “bullets flying everywhere.” The city’s police chief, Ely Reyes, said the gunman was struck down by five officers who opened fire after the suspect crashed his car and brandished a “long gun.” “He opened up the car door and started letting ‘em loose,” said witness Erica Roberts, referring to bullets fired by the suspect at cops. “He got an AR and it was just boom-boom-boom, bullets everywhere.” The alleged shooter, who was not named, survived the ordeal and was hospitalized in critical condition. Reyes said a physician was shot at the medical center but was stable. The driver of the vehicle crashed into by the suspect suffered only minor injuries, Reyes said. The suspect’s motive remains unclear.