Staff Member, School Cop Injured in Kansas City School Shooting

Read it at KSHB
An administrator and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School in Kansas City, Kansas, were shot on Friday, forcing the school to go into lockdown. “Olathe East is currently under lock down due to an active shooting situation on campus,” the school district said in a tweet Friday. “Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured.” The condition of the two staff members was unclear. Olathe Police said the shooting happened in the school’s office area, and the suspect was taken into custody. No students were injured.