Shooting at Possible Graduation Party Leaves Three Dead, Three Injured
A shooting in Maryland left three people dead and another three people injured on Sunday night, according to police. The bloodshed began at 8 p.m. in Annapolis and was characterized by authorities as part of an “interpersonal dispute.” Annapolis Police Chief Edward C. Jackson said that investigators were told that a graduation party was taking place at the time of the shooting, but that those reports had not yet been confirmed. He said a person of interest was taken into custody and that those killed were aged between their early 20s and around 50. “Tonight is an example of, yet again, senseless violence,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said at a news conference. The shooting comes after an 18-year-old was shot dead along with his stepfather at his high school graduation ceremony in Virginia earlier this month.