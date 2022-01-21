Canadian Guest Killed After Gunfire Erupts at Ritzy Playa del Carmen Resort

A shooting at a ritzy resort near Cancun left one Canadian dead and two others injured Friday, Mexican authorities said. The gunman remains at large. The shooting is the latest in a spate of horrific violence in the vacation hotspot.

A man wielding a gun was caught on CCTV at the five-star Xcaret Hotel, located at popular Playa del Carmen, in a gray sweatsuit by the pool. Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the Public Secretary of Defense for the state of Quintana Roo, said gunfire broke out after a group of Canadian guests got into an argument.

After authorities swarmed the compound, the three victims were transported to the hospital, where one died. Hernández Gutiérrez called for any information available on the shooter, who has not been captured.

Guests recorded eerie videos of the deserted resort around the time of the shooting. In one, a band could be heard still playing a drumbeat in the distance.

A string of violent attacks have plagued Cancun tourist destinations in recent months. In early November, four American tourists were injured in a cartel shooting at a Cancun resort. The next month, gunmen on jet-skis sent Cancun beachgoers fleeing for their lives after opening fire. Around the same time, an American tourist was found “beaten to a bloody pulp” in her hotel room.