Three Killed in Shooting at Illinois Bowling Alley
Three people were killed and three others injured late Saturday after a gunman opened fire at an Illinois bowling alley. The Rockford Police Department urged people to stay away from the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, where an investigation was still underway. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a late-night news conference that a person of interest was in custody, but he gave no further details on the circumstances of the shooting. The shooting was believed to be random, he said. It was not immediately clear if the bowling alley was open and operating at the time of the shooting, as COVID-19 restrictions in the state dictate that it should be closed.