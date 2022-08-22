Two Dead, Another Hospitalized in Midtown Atlanta Shootings
A female suspect is responsible for two shootings that left two people dead and another wounded in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, police said. The first shooting occurred in a condominium building at 1280 West Peachtree Street, followed by another at 1100 Peachtree Street, near the Colony Square area, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution. One of the victims died at an area hospital while the other died at the scene of the first shooting. The department said an “unknown female”who is now in police custody was responsible for both shootings. Police were captured on video running down 14th Street toward Peachtree Street Monday around 2:30 p.m., wielding long guns, while dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the area. As police scanned the office buildings for the shooter, neighboring office workers were placed on lockdown inside a storage closet, according to a tweet by a Fox 5 reporter. Officials are advising people to stay off the streets in midtown.