Shooting on Greyhound Bus Kills One Rider, Wounds at Least Four Others
A shooting inside a Greyhound bus on Wednesday in Oroville, California, killed one person and left at least four others injured. Police responded to 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. and found many people suffering wounds inside the vehicle parked outside of an AM/PM convenience store. Subsequent 911 calls notified police that the gunman had retreated from the parking lot and into a nearby Walmart where they were eventually detained. One victim died on the scene as others were rushed to nearby hospitals. It was not immediate clear what sparked the rampage, and officials claimed, “The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available,” per the San Francisco Chronicle.