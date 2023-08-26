CHEAT SHEET
Early Morning Shooting Rattles Boston Caribbean Parade
A shooting broke out early Saturday during the Caribbean Festival in Boston, and seven people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Firearms were recovered in the neighborhood of Dorchester, and multiple arrests were made but no names of victims or suspects have been released. “It’s an ongoing investigation right now,” local police told The Daily Beast. “So, it’s very early.” Videos of the incident captured attendees running away from the parade as vans from Boys and Girls Club were hit with a spray of bullets.